McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MCRAA traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $36.09. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. McRae Industries’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

