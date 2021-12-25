Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Hits $5,591.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $5,591.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.83 or 0.08098857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00311963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $453.21 or 0.00896360 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00075549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00418607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00254037 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

