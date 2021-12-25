Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $937.90 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $473,772. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. 185,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

