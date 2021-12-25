mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001268 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00043398 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007382 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

