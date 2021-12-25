$551.43 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $551.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $503.40 million and the highest is $588.00 million. Stepan reported sales of $494.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE SCL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

