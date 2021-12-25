Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce sales of $298.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.80 million and the lowest is $295.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

BJRI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,655. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.97 million, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

