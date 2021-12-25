$36.93 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post $36.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.70 million to $37.15 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.88. 35,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,059. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $32.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $38,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,340 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 847,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 586,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.