Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00007661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $657,274.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.91 or 0.08057067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,447.25 or 0.99991647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,628 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

