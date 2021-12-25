Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $92.60 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $209.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $252.06 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,892. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 158,795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.