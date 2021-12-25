Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.04 Million

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $14.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the highest is $16.79 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $54.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $57.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.00 million, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 640,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,447. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

