NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,451.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.11 or 0.00896134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00253711 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003069 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.