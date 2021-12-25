Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $902.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.50 million and the highest is $952.73 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $233.52. 2,980,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,004. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.44 and its 200 day moving average is $333.34. Roku has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

