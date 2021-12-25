Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $902.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.50 million and the highest is $952.73 million. Roku posted sales of $649.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.
In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Roku stock traded up $6.82 on Friday, hitting $233.52. 2,980,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,004. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.44 and its 200 day moving average is $333.34. Roku has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
