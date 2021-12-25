Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,356. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

