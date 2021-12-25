Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. State Street Corp bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 537,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 3,364,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $281.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.61.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

