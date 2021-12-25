Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 135.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 424,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

