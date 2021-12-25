Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $251.06 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

