Beam Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $64.87 million and $9.71 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016351 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 104,029,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

