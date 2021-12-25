Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.90 or 0.08064474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,610.03 or 1.00234073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

