Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 0% Higher This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $186.86 or 0.00370084 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $487.00 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.90 or 0.08064474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,610.03 or 1.00234073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,203,524 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,216 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

