Ampleforth Market Cap Tops $185.65 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $185.65 million and $3.45 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 232,805,321 coins and its circulating supply is 195,586,501 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.