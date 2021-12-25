GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in GameStop by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GME stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,746. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

