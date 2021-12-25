LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $173.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

