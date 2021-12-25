Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce $16.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $107.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $107.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $92.09 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The company had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. 298,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,260. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

