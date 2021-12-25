USDJ (USDJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $2.80 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

