VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $57.36 million and approximately $124,079.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,667,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

