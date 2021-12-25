QuarkChain Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $151.70 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

