Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
ALFVY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.34. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
