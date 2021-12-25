Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ALFVY stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.34. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

