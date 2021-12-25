Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $40.80 Average PT from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 1,211,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.97 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. Magnite has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.