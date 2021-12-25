Analysts Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $82.50

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,887. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.20. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

