Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

VLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

VLN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. 36,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,476. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

