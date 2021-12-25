Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 649,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Groupon has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

