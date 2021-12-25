$6.69 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will announce sales of $6.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.47 million to $6.91 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in DarioHealth by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DarioHealth by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 300,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DRIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 85,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

