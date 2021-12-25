Attila (ATT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $121,159.00

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Attila has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $121,159.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

ATT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

