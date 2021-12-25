Toncoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.34 Billion (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $37.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00008623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.85 or 0.08028005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.21 or 1.00152944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00053724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

