Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) PT at £164.63

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £164.63 ($217.51).

Several research firms have recently commented on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($225.79) to £171.90 ($227.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £175 ($231.21) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($198.18) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($231.21) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($224.60) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FLTR traded down GBX 135 ($1.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £114.05 ($150.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £119.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of £131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -274.16. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 9,912 ($130.96) and a 1-year high of £196.81 ($260.02).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

