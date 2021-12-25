NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,664.29 ($114.47).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($122.21) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.26) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:NXT traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,944 ($104.95). The stock had a trading volume of 33,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,004.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,981.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 6,902.40 ($91.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($112.09). The stock has a market cap of £10.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46.

In related news, insider Amanda James acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.54) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,457.79).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

