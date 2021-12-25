Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives $115.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,624. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 24.14%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

