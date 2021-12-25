DigixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.19 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for $762.90 or 0.01504862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $61.19 million and approximately $39,415.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00378517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00043589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,210 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

