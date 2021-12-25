Zacks: Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.49. 199,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.07 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $1,270,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,276,368. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.