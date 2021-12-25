Aion Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Aion has a market cap of $76.10 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,881.98 or 1.00367487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00297188 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00448447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00159069 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,796,563 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

