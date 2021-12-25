Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 3% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $2,392.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,545.69 or 0.99704139 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,386,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

