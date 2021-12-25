$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 234,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

