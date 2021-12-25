Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,423. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

