XSGD (XSGD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $199.99 million and $1.06 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.73 or 0.08043170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,792.30 or 1.00185910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00053708 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 288,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 269,402,377 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

