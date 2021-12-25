Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives $121.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 4.23. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 88,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.