Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 63,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

