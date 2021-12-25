Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 129.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 17.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. 470,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,248. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.