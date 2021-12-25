$518.78 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post $518.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $522.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.00 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $439.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

JBT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.00. 86,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,031. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $969,741. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 100,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

