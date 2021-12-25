Melalie Reaches Market Cap of $361,949.85 (MEL)

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $361,949.85 and approximately $24,757.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melalie coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie (MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,198,939 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Melalie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

