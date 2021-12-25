Blackmoon (BMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

BMC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

